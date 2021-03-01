Mizuho Cuts Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Price Target to $30.00

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PING. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Ping Identity from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Pritchard Capital dropped their price objective on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ping Identity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.50.

PING stock opened at $23.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -334.71, a P/E/G ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average of $29.97. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Equities analysts expect that Ping Identity will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 10,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,466,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,222,901 shares of company stock worth $139,111,893 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ping Identity by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at about $16,312,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the third quarter worth about $17,492,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ping Identity by 2.6% during the third quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 29,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

