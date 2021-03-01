Mizuho Raises Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $160.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $158.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sarepta Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $213.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $156.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.73.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $87.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.18. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.01.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $183,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 192,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $587,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $875,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.