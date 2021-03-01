(MKGAY) (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

(MKGAY) (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKGAY. AlphaValue upgraded shares of (MKGAY) to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of (MKGAY) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of (MKGAY) in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of (MKGAY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MKGAY remained flat at $$38.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. (MKGAY) has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $42.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.36.

(MKGAY) Company Profile

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate & Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

