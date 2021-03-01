MKM Partners Lowers Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) to Neutral

MKM Partners downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $60.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $51.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.00.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

XEC opened at $57.99 on Thursday. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $61.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.95.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.73%.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $316,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 32,090 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,648,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 330,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,412,000 after acquiring an additional 197,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,423,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,916,000 after acquiring an additional 207,772 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.