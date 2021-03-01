MNF Group Limited (MNF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 on April 1st

MNF Group Limited (ASX:MNF) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from MNF Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.26, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.19.

In other MNF Group news, insider Rene Sugo 173,809 shares of MNF Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th.

MNF Group Company Profile

MNF Group Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides voice, data, and cloud based communication and communication enablement services to residential, business, government, and wholesale customers in Australia and internationally. It operates through Domestic Wholesale, Direct, and Global Wholesale segments.

