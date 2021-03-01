ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.54 EPS

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.54), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.50 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

MODV opened at $128.26 on Monday. ModivCare has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $184.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Get ModivCare alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ModivCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.