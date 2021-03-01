Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.37. The stock had a trading volume of 59,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,895. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.40 and its 200 day moving average is $85.34. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $95.11. The stock has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.