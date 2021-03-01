Morgan Stanley Boosts Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target to $29.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SUM. Stephens raised shares of Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

NYSE:SUM opened at $27.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average of $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $29.30.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $624.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.86 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Cantie bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $100,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,947 shares in the company, valued at $411,818.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

