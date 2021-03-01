Morgan Stanley Increases Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $68.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Comerica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Comerica from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.94.

NYSE CMA opened at $68.10 on Thursday. Comerica has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $73.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.94 and a 200-day moving average of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comerica will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

