Morgan Stanley Raises Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Price Target to $180.00

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.13.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $169.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.21. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $269.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $119,387.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,109.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $4,057,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,914,906.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,477 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,238. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 281.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

