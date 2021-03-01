Morgan Stanley Raises Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target to $11.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Macy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Shares of M opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.98.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.61. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 33,115 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $510,633.30. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

