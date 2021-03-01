Morgan Stanley Raises Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $90.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PRU. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prudential Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.92.

NYSE PRU opened at $86.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $91.61.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.35%.

In other news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

