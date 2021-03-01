Morpheus Labs Market Capitalization Hits $13.96 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded 36.4% lower against the dollar. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $13.96 million and approximately $422,308.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus Labs token can now be bought for approximately $0.0332 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Morpheus Labs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00057764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.29 or 0.00779719 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00029176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00060778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00030175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00040830 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00044259 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs is a token. It launched on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 728,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,999,999 tokens. The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.