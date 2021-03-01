MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 160.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 464,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 286,397 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $39,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,218,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 31,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

MSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.29.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Philip Peller sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $155,320.98. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 67,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,290,799.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,290,799.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,405 shares of company stock worth $4,415,854 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSM opened at $86.13 on Monday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.93 and a 1-year high of $88.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.96.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $771.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

