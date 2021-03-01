MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,770 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $8,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 16.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth approximately $1,218,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 31,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 3,595 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $311,039.40. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 871 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $71,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,405 shares of company stock worth $4,415,854 in the last ninety days. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSM shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.29.

NYSE:MSM opened at $86.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.96. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.93 and a twelve month high of $88.26.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $771.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

