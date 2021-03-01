M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Increased to $167.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTB. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised M&T Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.54.

M&T Bank stock opened at $150.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.90. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $85.09 and a 52-week high of $164.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 1,438.5% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 225.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

