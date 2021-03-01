Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.29

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.29 and last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 63477 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.89.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.22.

The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.63. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

In other news, Director Bernard G. Rethore sold 12,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $150,684.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,578 shares in the company, valued at $150,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 236.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 9.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

