Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (MCI) Trading Up 4.4% This Week

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (CURRENCY:MCI) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform token can currently be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has a total market capitalization of $4.42 million and $199,235.00 worth of Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00056157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.17 or 0.00781904 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00029957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00060405 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00029993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00038532 BTC.

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform Profile

MCI is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2017. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,919,986 tokens. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s official website is www.mcicoin.net. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s official Twitter account is @Musiconomi.

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform Token Trading

