Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

NASDAQ NBRV opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $360.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.91. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 311,927 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $343,000. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

