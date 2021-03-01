NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NSTG opened at $69.79 on Monday. NanoString Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $86.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.52. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.81 and a beta of 1.77.

In other news, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $103,995.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,390 shares in the company, valued at $235,028.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 8,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $519,908.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,135 shares of company stock worth $3,314,536 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $10,193,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 207.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 78,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 53,194 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $6,357,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.