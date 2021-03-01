National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NA. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$77.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$79.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$89.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$84.60.

Shares of TSE NA opened at C$80.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$73.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$70.48. The stock has a market cap of C$27.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$38.67 and a twelve month high of C$80.79.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.49 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.99 billion.

In other news, Director Denis Girouard sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.83, for a total transaction of C$389,318.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,154,897. Also, Director Louis Vachon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.02, for a total transaction of C$3,600,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 275,826 shares in the company, valued at C$19,864,547.20. Insiders sold a total of 74,676 shares of company stock worth $5,378,201 over the last quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

