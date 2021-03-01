National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) Price Target Raised to C$98.00

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$89.00 to C$98.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$81.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$77.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$79.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. CSFB increased their price target on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$84.60.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) stock opened at C$80.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$73.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$70.48. The company has a market cap of C$27.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.06. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$38.67 and a 52-week high of C$80.79.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.49 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 7.3499997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.82%.

In related news, Director Denis Girouard sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.83, for a total transaction of C$389,318.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,154,897. Also, Director Louis Vachon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.02, for a total value of C$3,600,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 275,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,864,547.20. Insiders have sold a total of 74,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,378,201 over the last 90 days.

About National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

