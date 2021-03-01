National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NTIOF. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.60.

Shares of NTIOF opened at $63.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.28. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $65.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.34.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 16.59%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

