National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $39,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,048. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,894,660 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NNN opened at $43.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $56.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.18.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NNN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

