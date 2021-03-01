National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Vision’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.12. National Vision posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover National Vision.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EYE shares. Loop Capital cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 5.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,524,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,279,000 after purchasing an additional 73,971 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 10.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $47.49 on Monday. National Vision has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $52.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,187.55, a P/E/G ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

