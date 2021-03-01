Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.18. Navigator reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigator will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Navigator.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Navigator from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

NVGS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,599. The stock has a market cap of $565.20 million, a PE ratio of -91.91 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Navigator has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average is $9.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in Navigator by 1,666.7% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navigator during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Navigator by 86.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navigator during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Navigator by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

