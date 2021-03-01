nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives $92.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.29.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on nCino from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

In other nCino news, major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 295,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $22,340,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Desmond sold 64,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $4,505,099.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $875,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 831,723 shares of company stock valued at $61,053,767 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in nCino by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of nCino by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of nCino by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 628,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,536,000 after buying an additional 254,458 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,358,000. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $68.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.86 and a 200 day moving average of $77.71. nCino has a 52 week low of $65.32 and a 52 week high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

