Nebulas Market Cap Reaches $30.04 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $30.04 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebulas token can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nebulas has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00057764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.29 or 0.00779719 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00029176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00060778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00030175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00040830 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00044259 BTC.

About Nebulas

Nebulas is a token. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 73,761,433 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,231,280 tokens. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is a value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency on Nebulas ecosystem. It also serves as an incentive to attract top developers to create more values in Nebulas. “

Buying and Selling Nebulas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

