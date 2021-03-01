Needham & Company LLC Boosts Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $235.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $155.00 to $235.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ETSY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etsy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $192.90.

Get Etsy alerts:

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $220.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.81. The company has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 122.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $239.47.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 8,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $1,279,857.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,630,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,124 shares of company stock worth $6,006,346. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in Etsy by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.