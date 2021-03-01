Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,628,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $116,021,000 after acquiring an additional 51,960 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,247,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 363,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,897,000 after acquiring an additional 114,077 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,312 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,284,000. Institutional investors own 34.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nelnet stock opened at $72.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 68.18 and a quick ratio of 68.18. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.70 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.58.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The credit services provider reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by $0.45. Nelnet had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 10.09%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nelnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nelnet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

