Neuronetics (STIM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Neuronetics to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Neuronetics stock opened at $15.53 on Monday. Neuronetics has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $22.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.68 million, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 3.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.24.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Neuronetics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair raised Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

In related news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 7,585 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $138,122.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 261,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,564.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory Harper sold 2,969 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $54,065.49. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 150,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,582.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,383 shares of company stock worth $622,058 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

