New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $12,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.6% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 16,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 8,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RPD shares. Truist increased their target price on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rapid7 from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

Shares of RPD opened at $76.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.24 and its 200 day moving average is $73.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -45.65 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.34 and a 12-month high of $94.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $113.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.77 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 33,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $2,464,120.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,340,343.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,071 shares of company stock worth $2,715,140 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.