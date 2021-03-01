New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,248,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,218 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 1.47% of OneSpaWorld worth $12,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 52,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter worth $1,199,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. OneSpaWorld has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Shares of OneSpaWorld stock opened at $10.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $927.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.49. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $12.95.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

