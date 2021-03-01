New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 8,400 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $11,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Aspen Technology by 84.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 804,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,807,000 after acquiring an additional 369,198 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 470,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,228,000 after purchasing an additional 207,200 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 27.0% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 706,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,456,000 after purchasing an additional 150,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,519,000 after purchasing an additional 87,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 1,755.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 70,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

In other Aspen Technology news, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $503,004.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,917.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total value of $183,025.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,400.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AZPN. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.88.

Shares of AZPN opened at $150.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.07 and a 12-month high of $162.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.95.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. The firm had revenue of $223.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.