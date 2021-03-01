Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) Short Interest Down 92.9% in February

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the January 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NWPHF remained flat at $$2.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.34. The company has a market cap of $43.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.53. Newron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $8.90.

Newron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of therapies for the treatment of central and peripheral nervous system, and pain in Italy and the United States. The company offers Xadago (safinamide) for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

