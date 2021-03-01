NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.97

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.97 and last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 4983 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.80.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 24.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,792,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,526,000 after buying an additional 1,165,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,774,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after buying an additional 198,323 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.