NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Given New $338.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $334.00 to $338.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NICE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NICE from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson raised NICE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays raised NICE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $281.85.

Get NICE alerts:

Shares of NICE stock opened at $229.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $266.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.06. NICE has a 12-month low of $110.59 and a 12-month high of $288.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that NICE will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in NICE during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.