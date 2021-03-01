Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Trading 7.8% Higher

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) shares traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.06 and last traded at $40.31. 1,129,160 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,766,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.38.

NIU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Niu Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Niu Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 206,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $732,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Niu Technologies by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 22,181 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,106,000. 21.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

