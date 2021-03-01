NIX (NIX) Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. NIX has a total market capitalization of $6.68 million and approximately $83,931.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NIX token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000280 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NIX has traded 32.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $48,757.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,525.46 or 0.03128659 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.56 or 0.00351867 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $490.61 or 0.01006213 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $220.99 or 0.00453241 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.69 or 0.00376738 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.31 or 0.00244699 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00022125 BTC.

NIX Token Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,896,005 tokens. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

