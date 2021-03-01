nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Trading 7.7% Higher

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) shares traded up 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.30 and last traded at $41.04. 197,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 331,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.12.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.21.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $65.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.80 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 109,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $3,678,759.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,467,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $301,800.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 191,662 shares of company stock worth $6,463,859. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,875,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,989,000 after buying an additional 484,229 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,348,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,338,000 after acquiring an additional 174,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,442,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,756,000 after acquiring an additional 125,811 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,182,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,615,000 after acquiring an additional 77,268 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,177,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,655,000 after acquiring an additional 8,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

