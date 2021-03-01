Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $203.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nordson stands to gain from its diversified business structure, large customer base and acquired assets in the quarters ahead. Strengthening businesses in end-markets like test & inspection and consumer non-durable as well as growth-focused strategic framework and next-generation Nordson Business System might be beneficial. In first-quarter fiscal 2021, its earnings surpassed estimates by 24.5%. For fiscal 2021, it anticipates revenue growth of 4-6% and earnings rise of 15-22% from the previous year’s reported figure. However, the divestment of the screws and barrels product line in February is expected to create 3% revenue headwind. Also, risks related to international exposure might affect its performance. In the past three months, its shares have underperformed the industry and also look relatively undervalued.”

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Nordson from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $206.80.

Shares of NDSN opened at $192.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.16. Nordson has a 1 year low of $96.46 and a 1 year high of $216.87.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.08 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordson will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nordson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 374,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Nordson by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Nordson by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,429,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

