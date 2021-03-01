Nordstrom (JWN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Nordstrom to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $36.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.50. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 2.44.

In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $576,005.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $312,313.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JWN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.38.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

