North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Short Interest Update

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 77.6% from the January 28th total of 15,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust stock opened at $3.92 on Monday. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26. The firm has a market cap of $36.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

