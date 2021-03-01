Northland Securities Boosts DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $70.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DraftKings from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $63.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.73. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $64.78.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

