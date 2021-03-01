Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 227,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,527,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 62,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 14.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,768,000 after purchasing an additional 273,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVS shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

NYSE:NVS opened at $85.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.83. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The company has a market cap of $196.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $3.3784 dividend. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

