Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Earns Hold Rating from HSBC

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at HSBC in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $53.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.57 and a 200-day moving average of $45.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 317.41, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $57.73.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

