Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NTR has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC lowered shares of Nutrien from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Nutrien from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Nutrien from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NTR opened at $53.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.32. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $57.73.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. On average, analysts predict that Nutrien will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 39.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

