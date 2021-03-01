Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMY) Short Interest Down 84.6% in February

Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the January 28th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMY. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:NMY opened at $13.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.12. Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $14.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Maryland. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Maryland income taxes.

