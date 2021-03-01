NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) Price Target Raised to C$2.50

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.25 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.20 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.20 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.00 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.40.

TSE:NVA opened at C$1.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.50. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.24 and a 52 week high of C$2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$446.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.97.

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

