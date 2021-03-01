NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) is Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 639,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. NV5 Global accounts for approximately 3.3% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $50,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 495.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in NV5 Global in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in NV5 Global in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global in the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on NVEE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Roth Capital raised their target price on NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NV5 Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

Shares of NVEE traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.24. 909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,155. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $109.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.35, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.07.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure, and Building, Technology & Sciences.

